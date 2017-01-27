Shoreham gran fed up with ‘appalling’ bin problem

A grandmother is calling on the council to improve the ‘appalling’ state of the bins at her block of flats in Shoreham.

Donna Trevis lives in one of four council-owned blocks comprising 24 flats on Buckingham Street.

It’s ridiculous. I don’t think anyone should have to live like this. Resident Donna Trevis

Four wheelie bins and two recycling bins were put at the back of the houses by the council several years ago, as a temporary measure until an enclosed area could be built for them, according to Mrs Trevis.

But the bins are still out in the open, some without lids, where they are attracting vermin, she said.

Rubbish, which includes used nappies, is left strewn around the area by foxes, with residents unable to use the washing line as it hangs right by the bins.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said. “I don’t think anyone should have to live like this.

“When it is warm the stench is really strong – especially upstairs.

“The seagulls and vermin must think it’s Christmas everyday.”

The 55-year-old said she will not let her three grandchildren play outside because of the rats, which she claims come from the nearby railway and the river.

The healthcare assistant, who lives on the ground floor, said she takes pride in where she lives and that the situation is not ‘a minor problem’.

Having ‘had enough’, she and other residents have complained to the council several times.

She said: “But nothing gets done. The council doesn’t seem to care.”

After being contacted by the Herald, the council visited the address and cleared the area.

A spokesperson from Adur and Worthing council said: “We thank the resident for bringing this to our attention.

“All has been cleared and we are in discussions with Adur Homes on how best to manage it, along with the residents in the block, who will be advised to contact Adur Homes directly should the situation continue.”

