Shoreham fun day in Tommy’s honour looks set for success

A mother, who is holding a second fun day in memory of her son who tragically died last year, hopes this year’s event will be ‘even bigger and better’ than the first.

Jeanette Compton said residents can expect a tug of war contest, a dog show, a cake competition, tombola, a bouncy castle and more at Tommy’s Fun Day, which takes place in Buckingham Park in Shoreham on Saturday, August 19.

She said: “We’ve got so much going on.

“Last year was a great success. We are hoping it will be even bigger this year.”

Jeanette’s son, Tommy Ramshaw, was just 20 years old when he was struck by a train at Shoreham station’s level crossing in February, 2016.

His mother set up a charity in his honour a few months later, called Tommy’s Fund, to offer emotional and financial support to other parents who suddenly lose a child.

The 46-year-old has now closed her Worthing tea shop – The Craft Tea gift shop in Warwick Street – to focus her efforts on the charity and has recently taken on an office space in Liverpool Gardens, Worthing.

Jeanette said: “I had been meeting bereaved mums in coffee shops, and crying in coffee shops, so it’s great to have our own space now where people can come and see me if they want to talk to someone.”

The fun day will raise money for Tommy’s Fund as well as The Connor Saunders Foundation, an organisation set up in memory of a 19-year-old Brighton football enthusiast, which provides football coaching to young people and defibrilators to schools.

Jeanette said: “It feels like getting the boys together. They were similar ages.”

She said it had been hard work preparing for the fun day.

“It’s not easy” she said. “I hope people appreciate it and help raise lots of money.

“It’s all about having fun on the day.”

She thanked the many individuals and companies who had come forward to offer their services for free or sponsor the event.

“We couldn’t have done it without those people,” Jeanette said.

“They’ve been so supportive.”

Representatives from British Transport Police will also hold a stall on the day to raise awareness of rail safety – another cause Jeanette now campaigns for.

Josie Kelly, from Vivacious Events, said: “We have lots of exciting stalls at the event, food stalls and a bar, craft stalls and bouncy castle.

“Please put the date in your diary, bring the family and have a great day helping us raise funds and awareness for these two worthwhile charities.”

To find out more about the event, which runs from 11am to 4pm, and the charity, visit www.tommysfund.org.uk