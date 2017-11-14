Shoreham falls silent to pay respects to the fallen

Crowds across Shoreham and Adur fell silent on Sunday to remember those who lost their lives in war.

Services were held in Shoreham, Southwick, Lancing, Steyning and other locations across the district and poppy wreaths were laid for Remembrance Day.

Councillor Peter Metcalfe, chairman of Adur District Council, said: “I am extremely proud and honoured to represent the villages, towns and residents of Adur at this year’s remembrance service.

“Not only are we remembering the sacrifices of those that gave their lives in the great wars, but also to those and their families, who have served and continue to serve in conflicts and operations that continue today around the world.”

Mr Metcalfe laid a poppy wreath on behalf of the district council at Southwick Green at 11am, and then another in South Street in Lancing later that afternoon.

Every year the Royal British Legion leads a poppy appeal to raise money for those in need within the Armed Forces community.

Shoreham College pupils gathered honour of the former pupils who gave their lives in defence of the country

The legion provides support for members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, veterans and their families.

The first Poppy Appeal was held in 1921, the founding year of The Royal British Legion.

Red silk poppies, inspired by the famous First World War poem ‘In Flanders Fields’, sold out instantly and raised more than £106,000.

In Shoreham councillor Joss Loader laid a wreath at war memorial in East Street.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, paid his respects at the Southwick and Lancing services too.

He said: “Of all the years in attending Remembrance Day in Southwick, I think this was the largest crowd ever and it was fantastic to see so many young people, in particular.

“The importance of Remembrance Day, in paying tribute to those who gave so much 100 years ago, surviving veterans and those who continue to make such sacrifices to keep us safe and free, has never been as relevant and it was good to see so many people wanting to pay their own tributes.”

Shoreham College gathered the previous Thursday afternoon to mark the fallen in a moving act of remembrance to honour the former pupils who gave their lives in defence of the country.

Large numbers of pupils as well as parents, grandparents and staff attended the moving ceremony.

Gloria Eveleigh, chairman of Lancing Parish Council, attended the service in Lancing.

She said: “It was quite emotional really, it is always very poignant.

“It seemed like many more residents were out on the streets this year.

“There were some people standing at the side of the road with their medals on.

“I think it meant a lot to a lot of people for so many people to come out.

“I thought the whole thing was very good and also non-political, which was refreshing.

“I always think that everybody should forget their politics on a day like that.”

She added that it was good to see so many young people at the service.

“For children and young people it is important that they understand what is happening, to see that we do not ever forget those who gave up their lives.”

You can still donate to the poppy appeal, visit the Royal British Legion website for more information.