Shoreham ease to victory at struggling Hailsham

Shoreham Football Club maintained their eight point lead at the top of the Southern Combination League with a 4-0 win away to struggling Hailsham on Saturday.

Mussels boss Bryan O’Toole was pleased his side backed up their 2-1 midweek victory at title rivals Haywards Heath with another three points as they won for the 18th time in 20 league matches.

Goals from Joe Keehan, Jamie Cradock, Tom Burton and Richard Greenfield took Shoreham to a comfortable win at Hailsham, while Haywards Heath won 4-0 at Arundel.

O’Toole said: “The message before the game was that Tuesday at Haywards Heath was great but it would mean nothing if we didn’t get a result at Hailsham.

“It was pretty straight forward in the end and was just a case of how many we would score.

“It was a foggy day and it wasn’t that easy to see across the pitch to the stand but the referee was in the middle of the pitch and could see everything, so that was all that mattered.

“Their keeper made some terrific saves and Josh Heyburn didn’t really have anything to do until he made a couple of saves late on.”

Mussels went ahead after 14 minutes when Joe Dryer, Rob O’Toole and Burton all combined, before Burton laid the ball off to Keehan who fired a shot into the top corner with the outside of his right boot.

Shoreham doubled their lead just five minutes later when Cradock headed home Rob O’Toole’s cross.

Burton got the third with a header from Richard Greenfield’s free kick on 38 minutes to put Mussels 3-0 up at half-time.

Greenfield got the fourth after some excellent wing play just before the hour and Shoreham had opportunities to add further goals.

Rob O’Toole was twice denied by the offside flag, before the hosts finished well and Heyburn made one superb stop from a half-volley and then kept out a close-range effort following a mazy run shortly afterwards.

SHOREHAM: Heyburn; Hartley, Dryer, Packer, Denyer, O’Hagan, Greenfield, J.Keehan, R.O’Toole, Burton, Cradock. Subs: Deen (Burton 50), Goldson (Packer 55), Boddy (Keehan 65), Storrie, K.Keehan.

