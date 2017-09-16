Shoreham Crescent shows support for Whoopsadaisy

Visitors to the Taylor Wimpey Shoreham Crescent development have taken part in an initiative which has supported a charity.

Whoopsadaisy, a small charity based in Brighton, have been awarded a £250 donation from the housebuilder as part of its monthly donation box initiative which asks visitors to its Shoreham Crescent development to place a vote for one of three local charities, community groups or fundraising initiatives. Caroline Matanle, community fundraiser for Whoopsadaisy, says: “It was a lovely, lovely surprise to hear that we were going to be getting this donation so we’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who voted for us. We’re a very small charity and every penny makes a difference. The sessions we run for the children here are free and we’re therefore entirely dependent on volunteers and donations.”

