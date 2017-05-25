Shoreham councillor honoured with bench overlooking the town ‘he loved so much’

A bench dedicated to a former Shoreham county councillor has been unveiled on Shoreham Beach, overlooking the town he worked ‘tirelessly’ to improve.

Clive Williams died in January 2010 aged 77, after a short battle with cancer.

It is entirely fitting that the new bench in his memory has a prime view looking out across the Adur Parliamentary candidate Tim Loughton

His widow, Tessa Williams, of Church Street, unveiled the bench – which she organised with the help of retiring county councillor Janet Mockridge – alongside parliamentary candidate Tim Loughton.

In a speech, Tessa spoke of Clive’s love for the community of Shoreham and his work to replace the old footbridge with the Adur Ferry Bridge – which, sadly, he did not live to see built.

Mr Loughton, who had recruited Clive into the Conservative Party and encouraged him to become a councillor, said: “Clive was a great representative of Shoreham and worked tirelessly at County Hall to make sure that our corner of West Sussex got a proper look in.

“His biggest legacy is certainly the new bridge which he worked so hard to secure and it is entirely fitting that the new bench in his memory has a prime view looking out across the Adur at the town he loved so much and did so much for.”

A large group of family, friends and former colleagues turned out despite the rain on Wednesday, May 17, to witness the unveiling, including current Shoreham county councillor Debbie Kennard and Southwick county councillor Dave Simmons.

Mr Williams qualified as a chartered accountant in 1958 and later used these skills to become treasurer of the constituency Conservative party.

Elected as the Shoreham division member of West Sussex County Council in 2001, he served in various capacities, including deputy cabinet member for finance and resources.

Mr Williams was also instrumental in getting a continuous cycle path between Shoreham and Worthing.