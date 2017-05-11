Shoreham car park set to close next month

A Shoreham car park is set to close to make way for a multimillion pound office development scheme, the council has confirmed.

The former Adur Civic Centre staff car park in Ham Road will close permanently from Thursday, June 1.

The land is earmarked for new employment space as part of Adur District Council’s plans to regenerate the former Civic Centre site opposite.

“We apologise to users of Ham Road car park for any inconvenience the closure will cause,” said Councillor Brian Boggis, Adur’s executive member for regeneration.

“The car park was opened to the public on a temporary basis only while we made preparations for the exciting future of the site.

“We are now ready to move ahead and look forward to the opportunity to generate new investment, which will provide jobs as well as more homes in our area.”

The car park will close for a day next Tuesday (May 16) for a drainage survey to be carried out.

It will then close permanently in June so that surveyors can continue their work.

Drivers who use the car park for pay-and-display are being redirected to other car parks in the town, a council spokesperson said.

The nearest are in Pond Road and Tarmount Lane, said the spokesperson.

A small number of monthly season tickets will not be renewed and current ticket holders will be advised of alternatives, including Riverside and Ropetackle, the spokesperson added.

A planning application for the car park site will be submitted later this year.

The demolition of the former council office buildings is due to finish within weeks.

It is hoped the space will be used to create homes and business accomodation.

