Shoreham Beach to benefit from two life-saving defibrillator machines

Shoreham Beach residents are to benefit from two life-saving defibrillator machines following a fundraising drive by Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association.

Chairman Joss Loader was presented with a cheque for £1,200 by Dino Spurling, manager of The Co-operative in Ham Road, and staff, who held a raffle at the store.

Joss said: “To say we were stunned is an under-statement. Never, in our wildest dreams, did we expect the warm-hearted customers to dig so deep and to raise such a fabulous amount of money and thanks also to The Co-op for donating such great prizes.

“We can’t thank Dino and his team enough for organising this.

“The Co-op has a proud tradition of supporting local communities and they have certainly done Shoreham Beach proud.”

One defibrillator will be located outside the Church of the Good Shepherd in King’s Walk, while the other will be placed centrally.

Joss said the issue was very close to her heart as her father, Brian Hollebone, died very suddenly, aged 49, from a heart attack while working as an engineer in Libya.

“I have often wondered if prompt help could have saved him,” she said.

“My lovely father’s death has left a very large hole in my family’s lives and if installing these machines helps to save just one life, and to save people the shock and grief triggered by sudden death, then I will consider this a job very well done.

“This is a fine example of the local community working together with a High Street supermarket to help avoid personal tragedy.”

The association is match-funding the donation from The Co-Operative and has also received £250 from former county councillor for the Beach, Mick Clark.

Further funds were raised through a raffle at a line dancing event on Sunday, May 14, organised by the association and supported by local businesses.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.