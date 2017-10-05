Shoreham authors share their stories

Be inspired by two Shoreham authors as they talk about their acclaimed books.

Patrick Souiljaert published Stairs for Breakfast in 2015, writing about his life with cerebral palsy, and has never looked back.

Liz Coward and William Earl, co-authors of the book Blood and Bandages

The 43-year-old is now in the process of publishing his second book, Screw It, I’ll Take The Elevator.

Patrick has had to adapt due to his condition but nothing can stop him in his bid to spread the word that anything is possible.

He said: “There’s nothing like making people laugh. I’m a bit of a funny and informative speaker, as I invite the audience to ask me questions and I don’t take myself too seriously.”

Liz Coward co-wrote Blood and Bandages in a seven-year collaborative process with her neighbour, William Earl. The book is the Shoreham veteran’s memoirs, telling of his experience of serving in the field ambulance during the Second World War.

Liz practised as a solicitor in the south-east for ten years before graduating with an MA in screenwriting in 2008. Since then, she has had short films produced and her work has been broadcast on the BBC.

The talk will be at St Peter’s Church hall, West Street, Shoreham, on Saturday, October 14, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £5.

The evening will include an interactive question and answer session with the authors and both books will be available to purchase.

Tickets are available on the door or in advance via www.eventbrite.co.uk.