Shoppers urged to support Southwick scheme

The Southwick Society is delighted that one of its projects has been chosen for a cash award from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

The money will help fund two interpretation boards on Southwick Green, near the War Memorial, as part of the commemorations of the centenary of the First World War.

Work began on building the Mystery Towers in Shoreham Harbour in 1918

The boards will inform people about the army camp on the green in the First World War, the building of the Mystery Towers during the war and the building of the War Memorial.

Chairman Mary Candy said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to get funding for a worthwhile project to promote Southwick’s heritage and its part in the Great War.”

During 1914/15 recruits to the 7th Battalion of the Northamptonshire Regiment were billeted in Southwick homes and paraded and trained on the green.

In 1918, work began on building the Mystery Towers in Shoreham Harbour. These huge concrete towers were to be floated to the Strait of Dover to be a defence against German submarines. Construction work was done by the Royal Marine Engineers, who were billeted in a hutted camp on Southwick Green.

The hutted camp on Southwick Green during World War One

Southwick War Memorial stands on the green, which was known by so many soldiers who came to the town during the war as well as by the Southwick men who served in the forces. The memorial is built of concrete slabs from the Royal Marine Engineer’s camp on the green. It was designed by Alfred Catt, the Shoreham harbour master.

The society’s project, called WW1 information boards, is one of three to be funded by the 5p carrier bag levy at the Holmbush Centre during May and June. It is guaranteed to receive £1,000 but could get £4,000 if it gets the most customer votes.