Sharks on Worthing beach: mystery solved?

It was a case readers to the rescue after this morning’s fishy mystery.

Earlier today, we asked if readers knew what was in these pictures, which were sent in by Adiee Luff. She believed the fish were the remains of sharks – and according to several readers, she was right.

Adiee Luff spotted the 'baby sharks' washed up on Worthing's beach

Several readers got in touch via social media and email to say they believed the creatures to be smooth-hounds, a type of shark that can grown up to 5ft long.

Alexander Newton emailed in to say: “The pictures are of smoothounds (a toothless crab feeding fish). Probabaly caught in static nets or by a trawler. They have very little commercial value so discarded dead, and ripped to bits by crabs.”

And Richard Garrett, Ed Bennett and Hanna Tommy-ellis Stuckey, commenting on Facebook, all agreed, while Nikki Nighy believed the fish could be another species, saying: “Topes. Sharks Quite common in Worthing apparently.”

Ed said: “They look like smoothhounds, you do get packs of them swimming inclose at times from late spring into summer. I presume theyve been washed up from the boats?” Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

