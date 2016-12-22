Seriously-ill Freddie feels the love at fundraiser

People in Worthing have dug deep in their pockets for a boy suffering with an undiagnosable condition at a fundraising Christmas party.

Freddie Oliver, two, from Durrington, was born with skeletal dysplasia, which means that his bones are underdeveloped.

People have raised thousands in total for Freddie Oliver, two, from Durrington so he can get specialist equipment

He also can’t swallow food, has a small hole in his heart and poor eyesight and hearing.

But doctors believe he has an underlying condition which they are not able to diagnose – meaning he could be the only child in the world with it. To read more about how his condition has affected his life, click here.

He had spent most of December in hospital due to a suspected stomach virus, but managed to attend the Christmas disco organised by his aunt Josie Wilton to raise money for him.

Taking place at Heene Community Centre on Saturday, December 17, the event raised £725 that will go towards a specially-moulded car seat for Freddie.

Sometimes you wonder if there is love out there, but this has made me realise there is Josie Wilton

Freddie’s mother Sophia Wilton, 29, said that she felt ‘overwhelmed’.

“It is so humbling that people have taken their time and money to help Freddie, I appreciate it so much.”

She said that Josie had also been in hospital shortly before the event, but still managed to host the party.

“She put everything to one side for Freddie and managed to carry on. I can’t say thank you enough to her for that.”

Josie dressed up as Anna from the Disney film Frozen for the event, and said that the costume went down well with her nephew.

“I think he liked it – he kept pulling my hair!”

She added that people’s generous donations had ‘restored her faith in humanity’.

“Sometimes you wonder if there is love out there, but this has made me realise there is.”

To donate money to Freddie, search Freddie’s Magic Rainbow on gofundme.com.

