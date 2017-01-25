Semi-detached spacious house close to shops

This spacious three bedroom semi-detached house is situated on level ground in a convenient residential location in Shoreham.

The property, in Adelaide Square, is conveniently situated off Middle Road, within easy walking distance of shops and schools.

The town centre, with its more comprehensive shopping facilities, health centre, library and mainline railway station, is just under a mile away.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, dual-aspect lounge, modern triple-aspect conservatory, kitchen/breakfast room, bathroom and a separate WC.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms.

Further benefits include double glazed windows, gas-fired central heating and no ongoing chain.

Outside, the front garden has a large paved area for off-road parking with a further lawned area.

The rear garden has a large patio area leading to a lawned area, shed and greenhouse.

Price OIEO £279,950.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 31 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 441341 or email: shoreham@jacobs-steel.co.uk