Semi-detached home in village

This three bedroom semi-detached property is situated in the village of Yapton.

The property, in Tack Lee Road, offers excellent access to shops and schools.

There are also double-glazed windows and gas central heating, as well as a fantastic 140ft rear garden. EER D65.

Some restrictions apply: full-time working, no smokers, no pets.

Fees: deposit £1,650, referencing £110pp, and admin £190.

Available early March.

Rent: £1,100pcm.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: property@cooper-adams.com