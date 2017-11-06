Sea shanties will raise the roof

Wellington Wailers are returning to the Marlipins Museum in Shoreham in full voice.

The sea shanty group started at Sussex Yacht Club, in Brighton Road, in 2012 and later relocated to the Duke of Wellington pub just down the road.

They are now in high demand all over Sussex and as far afield as Cornwall. Their CD, which was recorded professionally at Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Station, was played recently on BBC Radio Two and the group has received purchase requests from all over the country.

Liza McKinney, from Friends of Marlipins Museum, said: “The evening will include a light-hearted history of sea shanties, interspersed with rousing sea shanties, humorous songs of a more piratical slant and a naughty tale or two.”

The concert is on Friday at 7pm. The museum’s Middle Street entrance will be open from 6.30pm. Tickets are £15, to include fish and chips with a glass of wine in the interval.

All proceeds are in aid of the museum’s roof fund. Call Liza on 01273 462233 to book.

The museum itself is closed for the season but Friends activities continue, including the annual Victorian-themed Christmas fayre, with Santa in his grotto, on Saturday, November 25, at 10.30am.

The museum will also be open as usual for Shoreham late-night Christmas shopping on Friday, December 8.