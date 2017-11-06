Sea Scouts sell poppies

Members of the Shoreham 3rd Sea Scouts group were selling poppies in shops across Shoreham on Saturday.

It is the second weekend in a row the 10 to 14-year-olds have given up their time to help, with another event planned this Saturday.

Assistant group Scout leader Sandra Strong said: “We were so proud to see them there in their uniforms, and hearing the words of appreciation and acknowledgement from the public.

“We also couldn’t do it without the support of the parents, so we’re very grateful to them, too.”

The amount raised by the group will not be released until after Remembrance Sunday.