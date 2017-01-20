Schools to come together for ‘Joseph’ musical performances

The Sir Robert Woodard Academy is set to welcome six primary schools to an ‘All Schools Music Workshop’, to be held at the Lancing based academy.

A record breaking 500 students and staff from primary schools across Sussex will be attend the workshop, an event which is now in its fourth year.

The workshop will be followed by evening performances of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the academy.

Pupils from the Sir Robert Woodard Academy, Seaside Primary School in Lancing, North Lancing Primary School, Shoreham Beach Primary School, The Globe Primary Academy in Lancing, Sompting Village Primary School, and St Andrews CofE Primary School in Hove will take part in the workshops.

The students from the academy and the primary schools will perform together each night to an audience of 460. The show includes special effects and more than 100 costumes, which have been handmade by staff.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be performed on Wednesday, January 25 and Thursday, January 26 from 6.30pm.

Tickets to the showings of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream are £5, and are available to purchase from the Academy Box Office on 01903 875507 or on www.srwa.woodard.co.uk.

