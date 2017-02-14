School choir represent Sompting at ‘mesmerising’ O2 event

Pupils from Sompting added their voices to a 7,700-strong choir of children at an ‘exciting, mesmerising and emotional’ event.

The choir from Sompting Village Primary School travelled to the O2 in London last week as part of the Young Voices Concert.

Sompting Village Primary School choir at the O2

Deputy headteacher Sarah Erratt-Rose said: “Participating in, or watching and listening to, singing with such a vast choir was an absolute thrill for everyone involved.

“The children were a total credit to the community of Sompting and Lancing.”

The pupils, who ranged in age from seven to ten, had been rehearsing the specially composed songs for weeks ahead of the show.

Mrs Erratt-Rose said that ‘neither staff, pupils nor parents really knew what to expect’, as it was the first time the school had taken part, but that it was ‘the most incredible, vibrant evening of music and performance.’

Sompting Village Primary School definitely has a choir to be reckoned with! Deputy headteacher Sarah Erratt-Rose

The 57 children taking part were joined by 105 family members and friends who came to show their support.

The Young Voices Concert is an annual event which brings children together to experience live music and raise money for children’s charities.

Cards and emails thanking staff and children for ‘a tremendous evening’ had been received by the school, Mrs Erratt-Rose said.

“The staff are incredibly proud of their children’s enthusiasm for and commitment to the school choir, as well as their incredible performance on the night,” she said. “Sompting Village Primary School definitely has a choir to be reckoned with!”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.