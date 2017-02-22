Sale of parish centre to lead community hub being built

A parish centre has been put on the market to help a church with its plan to build a brand-new community hub.

The Broadwater Parish Centre in Broadwater Road is located opposite St Mary’s Church, which currently owns the facility.

Plans for the new church include a large well-equipped hall on the ground floor and an upper room. Picture: Michael Jones and Company

The two-storey detached building was built in around 1920 to provide church accommodation for the then rector, but in more recent times, it has been used as a community facility.

The sale of the property will assist St Mary’s with plans to create a brand-new church hall and ‘community hub’ in its churchyard.

Brian Smith, chairman of St Mary’s Broadwater reordering committee, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that planning permission for the new facilities has been approved and the development will form part of our longstanding vision to move forward and provide modern services to benefit the whole community as well as the church family.

“The project has been planned to ensure we safeguard the church’s 1,000-year history and also provide much needed facilities to help in sharing the gospel for many generations to come.”

The projec is dependent on the sale of the parish centre. Picture: Michael Jones and Company

Following the sale, some activities currently held at the parish centre will be transferred to the church.

Plans for the new church include a large, well-equipped hall on the ground floor, an upper room and a crèche – but the project is dependent on the sale of the centre.

Jon Justice, assistant manager at Michael Jones Commercial – the firm selling the centre, said: “The site presents interested parties with a variety of options, from continued use, through to commercial redevelopment.

“We are pleased to support the parish on their journey to transform St Mary’s for the good of its church members and the community.

“Interest in the centre has been high and we encourage interested parties to get in touch as soon as possible to discuss this opportunity.”

Although a large part of the costs involved in the project will come from the sale of the parish centre, a fundraising page has been set-up to raise the additional funds needed to support the build of the new church facilities.

To donate click here.

For queries relating to the sale of the parish centre, please contact Jon Justice at Michael Jones and Company on 01903 201212.

