Runner’s marathon idea backed by Olympic hero

A runner is ‘over the moon’ after British Olympic hero Dame Kelly Holmes backed her innovative new marathon that anyone can do.

Clare Rixon, from Broadwater, was ‘over the moon’ when she found out Dame Kelly had written a post in support of her marathon idea.

Clare, 29, said: “When I signed up for my first marathon I thought it would be the most impossible thing in the world.

“Now I am doing one a month.”

But Clare wants marathons to be more accessible, not just for experienced runners.

With this in mind Clare and her trainer came up with Marathon in a Day, which she said anyone can do.

The concept is simple: run 26.2, miles but take as many breaks as you want.

Held on September 1, runners can choose whatever route and time they like, with progress logged on their favourite running app.

The marathon can also be split up between several people, with everyone running as much or as little as they like.

Clare said: “We want it to be all-inclusive.

“We want it to be for people who maybe have never run, but then it is also for the marathon runners who want to have a bit of fun.”

The event is raising money for mental health charity Mind, with 25 per cent of entrance fees being donated.

It was a pleasant surprise for Clare, who lives with her husband in South Farm Road, when she saw Dame Kelly’s lengthy online post about Marathon in a Day: “We were just absolutely over the moon.

“You can’t get much better endorsement than her.”

Dame Kelly said in her piece: “It’s fun, it’s accessible and it’s raising awareness and funds for Mind, the mental health charity. That alone gets my vote.

“As with all running, every step counts – and this fun event celebrates that fact.”

Marathon in a Day takes place on September 1 across the country, for more information click here.