Rumours of Nando’s pulling out of Worthing are addressed

Rumours that Nando’s has pulled out of opening a restaurant in town have been addressed.

NewRiver Retail, which owns the Montague Centre, said talks with ‘some well-known and popular names’, which are believed to include the chicken giant, were going well and contract negotiations were underway.

A spokesman said: “This development is key for NewRiver and we are committed to driving forward with our vision of repositioning the centre into a restaurant quarter, revitalising the town centre.”

They also said NewRiver Retail would be launching a new website, a new brand and an events programme ‘imminently’.

In September, Nando’s announced it would be opening a restaurant in Worthing at the end of 2017.

Nando’s has been approached for comment.