Rotary Club supporting sufferers of food crisis

Members of Steyning and Henfield Rotary Club have been fundraising to help children suffering from the food crisis in Sudan.

Profits raised from the rotary club’s annual race night, held last month, were provided to help East African children, as well as the Steyning Area First Responders.

President of the rotary club John Dibb said: “It was a most enjoyable evening and my thanks go to all those who supported the event, including the many local businesses who provided prizes and took advertising space.

“We are delighted to be able to continue supporting the work of our local responder team, in this their tenth year, there can be few whose hearts have not been touched by the worsening food crisis in East Africa.

“We have decided the balance of the funds should go to support the valuable work being undertaken by the disaster emergency committee in this area.”

John presented a £1,000 cheque to Steyning Area First Responders team leader Christine Peters alongside Alison Law at an event held at the Steyning Centre on Thursday.

Both responders and Alison have recently received long service awards from the South East Coast Ambulance Trust for their voluntary work over the past ten years.

Christine said: “The rotary club were responsible for establishing the group and have continued to offer generous support over the years.

“We are extremely grateful for the donation at this time when we are expanding our training equipment and replacing some of our emergency kits.”

