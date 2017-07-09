Rotary Club marks a year of achievements

The Rotary Club of Shoreham and Southwick is marking the end of the traditional Rotary Year by celebrating the club’s achievements.

Fundraising events have included the Christmas collections, a car boot sale, a craft fair and Books in Banks. The generous donations have enabled the club to support many local youth activities, including new nets for Southwick Cricket Club, Youth Speak and literacy support at Shoreham Academy.

Other local donations have been made to Adur Special Needs, Shoreham Food Bank and Shoreham Mental Health.

Overseas, the club has made donations to Polio Plus, to finally eliminate polio from the world, the North Tagun Boat Project, following the Phillipines Typhoon Disaster, and education projects in Africa.

In total, the Rotary Club of Shoreham and Southwick has made 30 donations - 22 local and eight national and international.

Club members have also enjoyed visits to Solent Forts, The Houses of Parliament, Ricardos in Shoreham, and Ford Recycling Facility.

The club has extended a huge thank to all the people of Shoreham and Southwick whose generosity means that the members can continue everything they do in the local community, nationally and overseas.

Find out more at www.facebook.com/Shoreham-and-Southwick-Rotary-Club-464456753658188.

