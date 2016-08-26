Roll up, roll up: Rotary carnival set to begin

The annual Worthing Rotary Carnival will be back in town this bank holiday weekend with a circus-themed extravaganza.

This year, the event will run across two days, starting on Sunday, August 28 and finishing on Monday, August 29.

We have always been delighted by the support for the Rotary carnival from local businesses, tourists and of course residents Sue Worthington

The carnival preparation is already in full swing and this year it will include a car show, beach market, live music and entertainment featuring a family festival day with interactive workshops and live performances.

The carnival, which is free to attend, will also have a circus theme with entertainment provided by Circus Pazaz and his performing friends at 4.30pm each day.

Around 2,000 people are expected to attend on each day – particularly the procession on the bank holiday Monday, which takes place from Grand Avenue to Steyne Gardens in Worthing town centre.

Children will be given the opportunity to learn to tightrope walk, juggle, hula hoop, spin plates, face paint, stilt walk and much more.

The carnival will also have stiltwalkers, morris dancers, acrobats, facepainting, balloon market, tea tents, dog shows and stalls.

Sue Worthington, chairman of the Worthing carnival committee said: “We have always been delighted by the support for the Rotary carnival from local businesses, tourists and of course residents.

“Rotary carnival 2016 hopes to make this a family weekend to remember by creating even more opportunities to fundraise and ensure everyone has a chance to get involved with the festivities.

“We are all very excited and looking forward to the summer.”

Since its beginning, the Worthing Rotary Club has raised more than £49,000 for the Ferring country centre and other good causes.

The carnival has also contributed towards the RNLI, the Worthing homeless, Polio Plus, Marie Curie, the Cleft Lip Association, Water Aid, Shelter Boxes and many other charitable organisations.

Last year, the carnival raised £3,314 for Rotary funds as it expanded across the three day bank holiday weekend, with the money being distributed to local charities.

