Road closures planned for West Sussex

The following are the planned road closures in the coming weeks across West Sussex in order to carry out repairs and related work.
Maypole Road, Ashurst Wood. Lay BT duct, clear blockages and reseat frame and covers. Road Closure. July 31 - Agust 11.
Castle Lane, Bramber. Replace gas mains, renew services and connections. Road Closure. Until September 1.
Cleveland Road, Chichester. New foul water connection. Road Closure. July 31 - August 4.
Kingsmead Avenue, Chichester. Amend existing roundabout to road junction. Road Closure. Until September 1.
The Woolstaplers, Chichester. Phase 2 of new foul water connection. Road Closure. August 7 - September 1.
Tower Street, Chichester. Phase 1 of new foul sewer connection. Road Closure. August 7-14.
Chidham Lane, Chidham and Hambrook. Lay new gas service. Road Closure. August 7-11.
Ferring Lane, Ferring. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. July 31.
Selham Road, Graffham. Install irrigation pipe across carriageway for Cowdray estate. Road Closure. July 31 - August 4.
Park Lane, Lindfield. Lay new drinking water main and connect to main already laid. Road Closure. Until August 14.
Worthing Road, Littlehampton. Water mains renewal in carriageway. Road Closure. July 31 - September 10.
Church Hill, Slindon. Re-lay and replace missing granite paving setts. Road Closure. August 7.
Station Road, Southwater. Installation of new foul water sewer. Road Closure. Southern Water. Until September 1.
Castle Lane, Steyning. Replace gas main, renew services and connections. Road Closure. Until September 1.
East Street, West Chiltington. New foul water connection. Road Closure. Until August 4.
Cowfold Road, West Grinstead. Replace road markings and studs. Overnight Road Closure. August 1-4.
Stane Street, Westhampnett. Install Southern Water duct and new sewer for pump in carriageway. Road Closure. August 7-18.
Amberley Drive, Worthing. Attend breach of height barrier by travellers and install jersey barriers. Road Closure. Until July 28.
Findon Road 185 to 211, Worthing. New electricity supply. Road Closure. August 1-10.
North End Road, Yapton. Carriageway Patching.Road Closure. July 22-28.
