REVIEW: Sister Act at the Brighton Centre

For anyone of my age, Sister Act – the hit movie starring Whoopie Goldberg, was a key movie of our childhood.

It tells the hilarious story of showgirl Deloris Van Cartier, who is forced to hide in a convent after witnessing a murder.

I spent many an evening perfecting my voice, singing all the songs in the movie, including many ‘showstopping’ high notes (sorry mum and dad!).

So when news came out that the movie had been made into a musical, AND it was coming to the Brighton Centre, it was a no-brainer – I had to be there.

It started its four-day run at the venue last night to a packed crowd, with me and my friend Amanda among them.

This version stars Alexandra Burke in the lead role, but having only seen her in the X Factor, I wasn’t sure what to expect.

I needn’t have been worried, as she was brilliant.

As I could have guessed, her voice is amazing – rich and powerful, and perfect for the soulful church music which features so heavily.

But what surprised me was how natural she was at acting, and her ability to command the stage. She more than matched Whoopie’s performance in the movie, and in my opinion that is no mean feat.

She was ably supported by a strong cast. As well as singing, many of them also seamlessly transitioned into playing instruments on stage, so that all the music for the show was live.

Overall I loved the show, but the one thing I wasn’t sure of was the inclusion of a love story. It doesn’t exist in the movie, but for theatrical purposes, there is a romantic undercurrent between Deloris and the police officer who hid her in the convent, her old school friend Eddie.

While the actor who played him – Jon Robyns – was brilliant, it seemed an unnecessary distraction from the main story.

Directed and choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood, some last-minute tickets have been released for Sister Act.

To book, visit www.thebrightoncentre.co.uk or call the box office on 0844 847 1515.