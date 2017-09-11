Revamped skate park reopens to the public

A skate park in Small Dole has been reopened to the public after a refurbishment funded by Upper Beeding Parish Council.

The skate park, in Mackley’s Field, Henfield Road, Henfield, was reopened by former council chairman Joyce Shaw over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Mrs Shaw – who successfully campaigned to keep the park open when its closure was announced last year – officiated the simple ceremony.

After the official opening, skaters, scooterists and BMXers held a skate-off with the opportunity to win a t-shirt.

Money was also raised for a skaters’ fund to help with the upkeep of the ramps.

The redesign and refurbishment was carried out by Radii Ramps and has been well received by skaters.

The skate park can be accessed from the Small Dole village hall car park.