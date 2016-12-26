Revamp for Ferring Country Centre welcomed

Staff from Steyning insurance firm ALC Health have helped to give Ferring Country Centre a boost.

The Corporate Social Responsibility Day saw the team revamp the children’s play area, create a plant display in a boat, design a large display panel and care for the horses at the centre.

Staff from ALC Health working on the children's play area

General manager Lynda Vowles said: “ALC Health has helped us in many different ways. Working together, we came up with a number of projects.

“In our café we have an indoor children’s play area that had become tired. The staff have completely revamped and decorated it making it a fun place for the children to play in.

“We also had a boat outside looking sad with old plants in it. It was to be painted though sadly the rain prevented this. ALC have re-planted it with new soil and sturdy plants.

“Clive has designed a large display panel and a small group cared for the horses.”

The revamped play area

Ferring Country Centre is an independent charity that provides meaningful training and work experience for adults with learning difficulties.

Sarah Jewell, chief executive at ALC Health, said: “We have some talented staff and feel very strongly about giving back to the community.

“Where there is help needed then, as a company, we believe this is what we should be doing.”

She said the day had been a genuine team effort and it was good that all the staff gathered together to make a significant contribution.

ALC Health is a managing general agent working with its own products, underwritten by insurance companies. It sells via brokers mainly, throughout the world, to expatriates and local nationals in 128 countries.

