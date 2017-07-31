Residents urged to have their say on New Monks Farm plans

The council is urging residents to share their views on the development plans for New Monks Farm in Lancing over the next eight weeks.

A planning application from New Monks Farm Development, a subsidiary of Brighton and Hove Albion FC, has been submitted to Adur District Council.

This is a complex detailed planning application which will affect thousands of people across Adur and beyond. For that reason, we are determined to allow as many as possible to see and comment on the proposal. James Appleton, head of planning and development

The proposal for the site includes an IKEA store and 600 homes, as well as the planned creation of a new roundabout on the A27, a country park, a primary school and a community hub.

Members of the public now have eight weeks to have their say on the plans before councillors making a decision later this year.

More than 1,200 letters informing local residents will be sent out to residents in Lancing and Shoreham asking for their views on the application for the site, a council spokesman said.

The full set of plans and supporting documents is being uploaded onto the Adur and Worthing Councils website.

A full hard copy will also available at the Shoreham Centre in Pond Road.

James Appleton, Adur and Worthing Council’s head of planning and development, said: “This is a complex detailed planning application which will affect thousands of people across Adur and beyond.

“For that reason, we are determined to allow as many as possible to see and comment on the proposal.

“As a result, we have extended the time that people can comment on the application from the usual three weeks to eight.

“All of these comments will then be taken on board before the council takes a decision on the application, possibly before the end of the year depending on when the council receives the inspector’s full report on Adur’s emerging Local Plan.”

The application for the site, which is located between the east of the Mash Barn estate and to the north of Brighton and Hove Albion’s training ground and next to Shoreham Airport, is 1,200 pages long.

If the planning application is approved, developers believe work could start on the site by 2019.

The application is described as a hybrid, which means some aspects are for full permission while others are for outline permission, which requires a further detailed application at a later date, a spokesman said.

Developers are seeking full planning permission for 250 homes, the relocation of travellers site with an additional two pitches, a new A27 Roundabout at Sussex Pad junction with associated access roads, 28 hectares of country park and two football pitches for Brighton and Hove Albion training ground.

They are seeking outline planning permission for 350 homes, an IKEA store, a primary school and a community hub.

Of the homes, 30 per cent will be affordable – which the council said is in line with its housing policy.

The creation of a new roundabout replacing the Sussex Pad traffic light junction is separate to the ongoing A27 consultation run by Highways England, which includes alterations to the Grinstead Lane roundabout in Lancing.