Residents in the dark about street lighting

Questions have been asked why West Sussex street lights currently aren’t coming on early in the morning when it’s dark.

A statement from the county council explains that all street lights in ‘part-night areas’ (with lights switched off from approximately 00.30 to 05.30) in the county are factory set to come on according to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

So street lights will switch on an hour earlier than at present when the clocks go back on Sunday, October 29.

West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Infrastructure Bob Lanzer said: “We’d like to reassure people the lights will come on earlier when the clocks go back.

“The timings of the street lights are factory set and cannot be altered. We just have to wait until October 29 for everything to get back in-sync.”

In winter, the lights switch on from dusk to the middle of the night and from 5.30am to dawn (may vary up to 20 minutes either way depending on the equipment).

In summer when the clocks go forward to reflect British Summer Time (BST), the lights don’t. So during October it appears the lights switch on an hour later.

Part night lighting in West Sussex runs from dusk to the middle of the night and from 5.30am to dawn (may vary by 20 minutes either way).

Most residential roads in West Sussex are lit to this lighting regime.

All night lighting in West Sussex runs from dusk to dawn.

All town centres and main distributor roads are lit to this regime.

All night lighting dims by 40 per cent after the middle of the night until 5.30am. It then reverts to full lighting level until dawn.

More information can be found at www.lightsoninwestsussex.co.uk