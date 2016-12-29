Rescue dog Herbie comes second in national agility trial

A rescue dog has come second in a nationally prestigious agility trial.

Herbie, a three-year-old Jack Russell and border collie crossbreed, beat out several purebred border collies to claim the runner up spot at the Kennel Club Olympia Novice Agility Stakes, held in front of 10,000 people at the Olympia London in Kensington.

Millie Clark, 21, from Littlehampton is Herbie’s owner and trainer. She said: “To represent rescue dogs and show that they can achieve great things if they are trained properly is a great feeling.

“It’s like getting a pony and racing it with all the thoroughbreds.”

Millie adopted Herbie at 14 weeks from Ainmhithe Animal Rescue in Ireland.

She said that during the final in which Herbie came second, she had to guide her dog round an obstacle course, with tunnels, seesaws and jumps.

“The crowds were all cheering and screaming, egged on by the commentator, so Herbie couldn’t hear me, which is how I guide him around the course.

“He was going hell for leather, so we had nothing to lose at that point. I just had to go with it and hope he jumped the jumps I pointed him at.”

Ashley Carter from Littlehampton came 12th in the same competition with her border collie Epic.

