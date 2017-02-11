Red Cross visit for MP Nick Gibb

MP Nick Gibb visited the Sussex branch of the British Red Cross in Rustington last Friday.

The trip meant that he could see the branch’s wheelchair lending service and discuss their ‘DontStopat999’ initiative.

Nick Gibb said: “This new initiative by the British Red Cross is vital for that period of time when medical professionals can’t be there to help - we all know how vital those early minutes can be.

“I also hugely admire the wheelchair lending service that operates out of the Red Cross’s small building behind Waitrose in Rustington. This free and efficient service can be a life line for people experiencing an illness or accident who are no longer mobile for a period.”

The initiative is aimed at increasing bystander intervention for the crucial moments after dialling 999, and urges the public to learn two basic first aid skills to help the patient before medical help arrives. The first is to stop the bleeding and the second is to assist someone who is unresponsive yet breathing.

British Red Cross in Rustington provides short-term loans of mobility aids to people in need, including wheelchairs, and, in some locations, commodes. Find out more on 01903 787711.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.