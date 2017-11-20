The vital importance of fundraising was highlighted at the annual meeting of the NSPCC South and Mid Sussex branch.

Simon Lande, director of fundraising and engagement, said continued support was needed in order to maintain the society’s independence.

Rosemary Hannam, branch secretary, said: “The printed annual report, which was provided, showed that all the hard work and voluntary efforts of the members and their committees had resulted in the branch raising the very creditable amount of almost £40,000 in its last financial year.

“It also set out the details of the past and future proposed activities of the branch.

“Simon Lande gave an interesting address on the present work of the society and the real need to continue to raise funds to ensure continuation of its vital services.

“He also spoke extensively about his second role at the NSPCC, as a volunteer within the ‘Speak out. Stay safe.’ programme, which aims to visit every primary school in the UK to help children understand what abuse is and who to turn if they need help, including the NSPCC’s confidential Childline service, which is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year.”

The South and Mid Sussex branch covers the area from Shoreham in the east to Arundel and Littlehampton in the west and north to Steyning and Henfield.

The annual meeting was held at Arundel Castle and chaired by branch president, the Duchess of Norfolk. It was attended by about 100 people, including the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, civic dignitaries and two Worthing head teachers, Dr Simon Orchard from Our Lady of Sion School and Tracy Taylor from Bramber Primary School.

Thanks were given to Sussex County Football Association for all its support in numerous ways, most recently Going Green for Hallowe’en to raise funds for the NSPCC.

A raffle and other activities at the meeting, including the sale of NSPCC Christmas cards and home-made jams, raised around £1,000.