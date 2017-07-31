Rain fails to dampen festival’s roar

Those that braved the rain for the seafront fireworks this year were not left disappointed, with some some saying it was Worthing festival’s best display ever, according to the organisers.

Having worked hard over the previous twelve months to arrange and organise the 2017 Seafront Festival, the Worthing Lions unfortunately had no say in the weather.

Whilst in previous years the sun had beamed down for the weekend, the latter part of Saturday saw pouring rain until the middle of the evening.

A reduced crowd watched the fireworks this year, but a spokesman for the Worthing Lions, the charity which organises the festival, said guests commented it was their best display yet.

Returning to the festival this year was the popular classic car show on the Steyne.

More than ninety cherished and much-loved golden oldies vehicles were on display to an admiring public.

Volunteer Lions Shaf Tezer, John Dobman and Jonathan Rohde

Also on show was a collection of scooters which transported guests back to 1960s Worthing.

The Lions spokesman added: “So many people devote hours and hours of their spare time to bring these older vehicles up to pristine condition.

“Worthing Lions are so pleased they bring them along to the Festival for others to enjoy.”

In Montague Place there was a display from SERV, the award winning blood delivery motorcyclists, as well as various other motorcycles, including a fine collection of BSA Bantams.

Stevens Funfair provided thrill for young and old alike along the promenade.

Sunday saw the now-famous charity market stretch along the prom where other good causes are invited by Worthing Lions to attend free of charge and raise funds for themselves.

A commercial market also stretched to Heene Road offering good quality goods for sale to passers by.

The bus rally proved ever-popular, and the hot rod show in the Steyne was crowded with exhibitors and visitors alike with some amazing vehicles on display.

The spokesman for the Worthing Lions was keen to thank all the sponsors that made the event possible.

They added: “All money raised at the Festival by Worthing Lions goes to charity.

“All members are very grateful for the support given to us and we look forward to seeing everyone again in 2018.”