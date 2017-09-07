RAIL ALERT: Lines blocked between Littlehampton and Horsham

Railway lines between Horsham and Littlehampton have been blocked due to a fault with a train this morning (Seotember 7).

Southern Rail said the 7.17am service from Bognor Regis to London Victoria is at a standstill due to a ‘potential fault’ with the train.

Some London-bound lines have also been blocked.

Southern said trains running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes. Disruption is expected to last until the end of the day.

Passengers are advised to check departure boards, and journey planner prior to travel.