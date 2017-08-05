RAIL ALERT: Electricity failure sees services cancelled between Littlehampton and Horsham

Trains travelling through Billingshurst to London are being cancelled this afternoon (August 5) following an electricity failure, Southern Rail has said.

Southern said it was ‘currently unable to run any trains on the London bound line’ following the supply failure at Billingshurst.

Services between Littlehampton and Horsham are currently being affected.

Trains running through the station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes, Southern has said. Others are being diverted via Hove.

The disruption is expected to last until 7pm.

Replacement buses will be in place between Billingshurst and Three Bridges.

A spokesman for Southern said: “Network Rail, who own and maintain the track on which we run our trains, are attending the reported track defect and will be providing updates to us. They are expected to be on site at 17:30 and we will then provide further information about the problem.

“Currently we can’t run any trains on the London bound line.

“Whilst this is ongoing, our services may be delayed or subject to alteration. Once the problem has been fixed, we will be working to restore the train service to the normal timetable as quickly as possible.”