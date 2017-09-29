Radio panel show brings lively debate to Lancing chapel

The issue of Brexit dominated a lively BBC radio debate which was held at Lancing College.

Host Jonathan Dimbleby welcomed an audience of more than 350 guests, who came from Hove, Shoreham, Lancing and Worthing, to the live broadcast of Radio 4’s topical programme Any Questions?

Panellists on the night

Around 15 students attended from Lancing College and another 10 from the two Lancing preparatory schools in Hove and Worthing.

Students from Worthing College, Sir Robert Woodard Academy, Steyning Grammar School and Shoreham Academy also attended the event on Friday, September 22.

Panellists on the night included Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott MP; Minister of State for Disabled People, Health and Work Penny Mordaunt MP; columnist and author Charles Moore and political commentator and broadcaster Steve Richards.

Dominic Oliver, head master of Lancing College, said: “It is a privilege for Lancing to host this well-known political programme in our beautiful Chapel.

Lancing College students were among the audience

“There has been a fine and lively tradition of debating in the College ever since our foundation and political study, debate and engagement is very much part of life at Lancing today.

“Pupils past and present will be no doubt be delighted to hear that BBC Radio 4 and the panel are here at Lancing.”

Following Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech in Florence earlier in the day, Brexit unsurprisingly dominated much of the discussion .

The panel – which included both supporters and opponents of Britain’s exit from the European Union – fiercely debated what the Prime Minister’s speech meant for the future of the country.

The panel

“The debate was gripping and set the tone for successive topics,” a Lancing College spokesman said.

As the night progressed, other current issues were addressed, including the recent verbal dispute between US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, the Uber licence and the charitable status of independent schools.