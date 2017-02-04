Pupils raise hundreds for hospital charity with ‘onesie’ walk

Four Year Seven pupils from Steyning Grammar School were challenged to raise money for a charity of their choice.

They were given to task in their Remap lesson, with an aim of achieving around £50.

Alisia Coles, Fenella Moore, Abbie Jordan and Macy Brown-Standing

Alisia Coles, Fenella Moore, Abbie Jordan and Macy Brown-Standing opted to raise money for Southampton Children’s Hospital G4 Nephrology Ward, as Alisia spent some time there in November. Due to her chronic kidney disease, she continues to be looked after by the ward.

Deciding to hold a sponsored ‘onesie’ walk, the pupils used social media to gain sponsorship, and also used sponsor forms.

On Sunday, the four girls set about their mission to walk from Steyning cricket field up and around the Upper Horseshoe. Despite it being a drizzly afternoon, the pupils powered on and completed their walk.

The four girls smashed their original £50 target, raising more than £500 by the start of their walk. However, this total which is continuing to rise. Alisia will be presenting Southampton Hospital Charity with the donation in a few weeks time.

Find out more about the charity at www.southamptonhospitalcharity.org.

