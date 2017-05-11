Proposals announced for Shoreham Post Office move

The Post Office are seeking residents’ views on plans to close Shoreham’s Crown Office and create a new branch in a high street convenience store.

A six week public consultation into the proposal opened yesterday (Wednesday, May 10).

Maxi's Convenience Store. Photo: Google Images

The new branch would be located approximately 360 metres away from the current Brunswick Road building at Maxi’s convenience store, a family run business on the high street.

The new Post Office would be incorporated alongside their current business of convenience shopping, a spokesperson for the Post Office said.

Opening hours at the new branch would be extended to include Saturday afternoons.

Selected Post Office services would be available from a retail till between 7am to 11.30pm Monday to Thursday, 7am to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 7am to 11pm on Sundays.

We are making sure we take the right action to sustain services for years to come Roger Gale, post office sales and trade marketing director

To ensure accessibility for all customers, the spokesperson said there will be ‘a new automatic entrance door’ and a layout which provides ‘sufficiently wide aisles and low-level counters’.

Roger Gale, post office sales and trade marketing director, said: “The change would help to ensure the branch is commercially viable into the future and therefore protect Post Office services on which customers in Shoreham depend.

“The Post Office is committed to keeping our services on high streets which we know is hugely important to people.

“This proposal means we can continue to do that, into the future.

“We are making sure we take the right action to sustain services for years to come.”

Subject to consultation, the new Shoreham Post Office branch will have four serving positions in total and offer the same services as now, he added.

It is proposed that the branch would move in October.

The public consultation ends on Wednesday, June 28. Residents can give feedback on the location, amenities, accesibility or community issues.

To have your say on the proposals, visit the Post Office webite at postofficeviews.co.uk or email comments@postoffice.co.uk

You can also call 03457 22 33 44

What do you think of the proposal? Get in touch at news@shorehamherald.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.