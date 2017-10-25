Positive start as post office reopens at Shoreham store

A couple, who took on the post office service at their Shoreham store after the crown office building was closed, are celebrating a ‘fantastic’ first three weeks.

David and Randa Isaac, who have run Maxi’s Convenience Store in Shoreham High Street for seven years, said the shop had been completely refurbished to accommodate four low-level serving counters and a new open plan layout.

Inside the new store

Mr Randa said: “People are amazed, they can’t believe the outcome.

“It’s like walking into a different store.

“It’s a lot more spacious now.”

The decision to close and franchise the crown post office in Brunswick Road, Shoreham, taken early this year was met with strong opposition from many residents.

A petition against the move gained hundreds of signatures and a rally was held calling for the post office to remain in the same building.

But since the move, Mr Isaac said the ‘majority’ of reactions from people had been positive.

He said: “Some people are still upset, but it’s out of our hands.

“We just saw an opportunity, which we took.

“But some of the members of the community have come in and said we’ve done a good job, that they didn’t expect it to be that good.”

Customers are still adapting to the extended opening hours, he added, as post office services are available at the retail counter in the shop from 7am to 11pm, or until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The team of seven are already gearing up for what they expect to be a busy Christmas period.

The crown office building was closed on Wednesday, October 4.

A Royal Mail spokesman, which owns the building, said: “Royal Mail is considering its options for the space recently occupied by the Shoreham Post Office branch.

“Royal Mail has no plans to relocate the Shoreham delivery office.”