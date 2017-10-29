Port supports school’s new play area

Shoreham Port has given a helping hand to a school.

After being contacted by Shoreham Beach Primary about providing advice on flooding issues the school were experiencing, Shoreham Port’s senior engineering manager, Rhys Hutchings, visited the school to assess the situation.

Following this interaction, Shoreham Beach Primary got back in touch with the Port with a request for help towards an improved outdoor play area for their pupils. The new equipment was earmarked for a part of the playground that had not been affected by the flooding.

The team at the port were happy to provide support for this project to provide an alternative means of playtime activity for the school’s younger pupils. Across the summer parents and staff worked together to assemble the equipment in time for the start of term in September, with the official opening ceremony taking place on Friday, October 6.

As part of Shoreham Port’s Stakeholder Engagement Strategy, the port considers various funding requests each month. Where possible the Port aims to support charitable causes in the local area.

Sally Edwards, deputy headteacher at Shoreham Beach Primary, said: “The children are thoroughly enjoying the new equipment and can’t wait to get on it at playtimes. It has made playtimes much more exciting for them. Also, it has encouraged the children to think about turn taking as well as developing their physical skills of climbing, balancing and moving in different ways. Thank you so much to the team at Shoreham Port.”

Katie MacAllister, marketing and communications manager at Shoreham Port, said: “We were delighted to be able to offer our support to Shoreham Beach Primary School. The new play area looks fantastic and is proving hugely popular with the children. It was a pleasure to visit the school and meet some of the staff and pupils and we look forward to working with the school again in the future.”