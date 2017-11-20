Port is the latest stop in Monopoly

Shoreham Port is one of the stops to feature in the second edition of the Brighton version of the Monopoly board game.

Representatives from the port were present at the launch of the game earlier this month, after joining forces with Winning Moves, the company commissioned to make the board in June this year.

Shoreham Port dates back to Roman times, and is rich in history and has inspired many novels, paintings and poetry over the past 250 years.

Today, Shoreham is a thriving commercial port and key driver for the local economy and a major employer in Sussex.

In addition to its growing commercial activity, Shoreham Port is a trust port, which it said made it well positioned to be on the family board game.

Katie MacAllister, marketing and communications manager at Shoreham Port said: “We are delighted to feature on the latest Brighton & Hove Monopoly board and to sit alongside other much-loved sites including Brighton Pavilion and Brighton Pier.”

Sara Bassett, finance director and deputy chief executive, added: “Thank you to Winning Moves for hosting such a fantastic launch event this morning. It was a great opportunity to come together with other historic Brighton and Hove landmarks to celebrate the launch of the board.”

Emma Lodwick, custom games executive at Winning Moves UK, makers of this version of Monopoly, said: “The game is a celebration of – and a love letter to – Brighton and Hove.

“Congratulations to Shoreham Port for Passing GO on this official new game.”

The special edition is available now at toy and book stores including Argos, Waterstones, WHSmith and The Works. The game is also available online, including at www.winningmoves.co.uk