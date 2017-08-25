Popular bonfire night event in Shoreham will not take place this year

The hardworking organisers of Shoreham Bonfire Night have announced they will be taking a break from running the event this year – but will be all fired up for their return in 2018.

The free event, which takes place on Shoreham Beach in November, has taken place every year since 2010 – except when it was cancelled last minute due to bad weather in 2014.

Jonathan Marshall of Shoreham Bonfire Society, which was formed in 2009, said: “Running an outdoor event that attracts big crowds to a coastal location in winter is a big challenge that takes a lot of planning, time and effort over many months.

“Although we have an enthusiastic and committed team, it relies heavily on a small number of people to put in long hours and, having started this journey back in 2009, we felt that it was right to take a year off.”

However, he added that the team had already resolved to return next year.

“2017 will be the year we recharge our batteries and enthusiasm to create something bigger and better after our gap year in November 2018,” he said.

“Shoreham Bonfire Society would like to thank everyone for their support to date.”

Through donations collected at the event over the years, more than £2,500 has been raised for local charities and community groups.

Last year’s event – which organisers said was a ‘fantastic’ night – included a procession led by the Beach Bateria Samba band, a large beach bonfire, a fireworks display and a performance by the Shoreham Allstars, a collective of young musicians.