Pony put down after suspected dog attack

A pony has been put down after a suspected dog attack on Cissbury Ring, Worthing, over the weekend.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 8pm on Saturday (April 22).

It is believed the dog, thought to be off its lead, chased the pony before injuring it.

A Facebook post on the Sussex Horse Community page said the pony had to be put down as a result of its injuries.

The Herald has approached both Sussex Police and Adur and Worthing Council’s dog warden for comment.

