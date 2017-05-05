Results from the county council elections saw UKIP wiped out in Adur, as the Conservatives took all five seats in the area.

Its candidates failed to poll second in any of the wards and even came last Shoreham South, a division created following the dissolution of Saltings, which the party won in 2013. The boundary review saw the area divided into five areas instead of six, with two new wards created.

