Tory MP criticised for BAFTA ‘drivel’ comments

A Tory MP has been criticised for complaining that his ‘great night’ at the BAFTAs was spoiled by ‘drivel’ from film director Ken Loach.

The independent filmmaker’s I Daniel Blake was named most Outstanding British Film at a black-tie awards ceremony in London last night (Sunday February 12).

In his acceptance speech Mr Loach described the ‘callous brutality’ of the Tory Government’s actions towards the poorest and most vulnerable, telling the audience it ‘must be removed’.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham tweeted afterwards: “Just had a great night at the BAFTAS apart from the usual predictable drivel from Ken Loach in his own La La Land.”

His comments provoked a furious backlash on social media.

Comedian John Bishop replied: “If there was ever an example of how out of touch you and your government are with ordinary people it’s that tweet.”

Former Labour Health Secretary Andy Burnham added: “Tory in a bow-tie on a lavish freebie has his night ruined by being reminded how the other half live.”

Replying to the backlash this morning, Mr Loughton said: “So when Ken Loach uses a BAFTA platform to lambast Govt for stuff that is nothing to do with his film it’s fine but when I dare to criticise what he said, certainly not his right to say it nor his film making skills, the left go bonkers & launch a whole load of alternative facts about my parentage. Says a lot about where the real threat to free speech lies in our country.”

I Daniel Blake is a critique of the country’s current welfare system.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.