Stickers to help promote household recycling

A new campaign to increase recycling will see stickers and hangers placed on household waste bins across the Horsham district.

Horsham District Council’s ‘Think Before You Throw’ will encourage residents to reduce the amount of rubbish they put in their general bins, which is then sent to landfill.

The council, along with other districts and borough councils in West Sussex, conducted an analysis of Horsham residents’ waste at the end of 2015, which showed that almost one-fifth of items put in household waste bins could actually be recycled.

The #thinkbeforeyouthrow campaign will see hangers and stickers being placed on all residents’ household waste bins illustrating what can and cannot be put in their recycling bins and asking that residents to think before they throw their materials into the bin.

The campaign also includes a series of short films which will be promoted via social media on the council’s YouTube channel and a poster campaign which will be featured in Horsham town centre.

It currently costs the council around £450,000 a year when recyclable items are put in the wrong bins and go to landfill waste instead of recycling.

Campaign to increase recycling rates in the Horsham district

The council is moving to collecting general household waste every fortnight rather than weekly from spring 2018 in a bit to reduce costs and increase recycling rates.

A second smaller recycling bin will be available for a £5 delivery charge, as will free recycling bags.

Do you think the campaign will have a significant impact on recycling rates?

