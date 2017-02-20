Retirement for acting fire chief

The acting chief firefighter for West Sussex has retired.

Last week Lee Neale who has been acting chief fire officer for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “Just starting my last day in uniform in the best job in the world #emotional.”

Sean Ruth

Sean Ruth, who left the post to become acting chief operating officer at West Sussex County Council and has recently been deputy chief executive and acting executive director for the economy, infrastructure, and environment, is set to return to his former role.

A spokesman for the county council said: “Sean Ruth, who is deputy chief executive and acting executive director for the economy, infrastructure & environment (EIE), will resume his substantive post as chief fire officer and executive director communities and public protection, on 27 February when Lee Harris, our new permanent executive director for EIE begins.

“Sean will also continue in his current role as deputy chief executive. Lee Neale has retired.”

Both Sean and Lee joined West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service at the same time in 2009 as deputy and assistant chief fire officer respectively.

