Parliamentary candidates quizzed by voters

The five parliamentary candidates for the Arundel and South Downs constituency were last night (May 22) questioned on a range of topics including the NHS, immigration and Brexit.

The hustings debate, hosted by Greening Steyning and held at Steyning Grammar School, was attended by Nick Herbert (Conservatives), Caroline Fife (Labour), Jo Prior (Green), John Wallace (UKIP) and Frances Haigh (Liberal Democrats) – standing in for Shweta Kapadia. See below for a round-up of all the questions and answers.