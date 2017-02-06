Our MP knows how to have a flippin’ good time

The pressure is on for East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton as he hopes his team can make it two victories in a row at this year’s Rehab Parliamentary Pancake Race in Westminster.

The annual clash between MPs, Lords and media, takes place on Shrove Tuesday, February 28, in Victoria Tower Gardens, in the shadow of the Houses of Parliament.

A relay race, the event is over in minutes and this year celebrates 20 years of flipping pancake madness in aid of disability charity, Rehab Group.

Rehab Group provides life-changing services in the areas of vocational rehabilitation and social care support, particularly for those living with an acquired brain injury.

Mr Loughton said: “There is something unique and compelling about the Rehab Parliamentary Pancake Race which makes it required participation for MPs.

“For some participants, it’s the opportunity to leave the Lords with egg on their faces. For others, it offers a rare chance to get an inside scoop on the media. Of course, for onlookers, it’s an ideal occasion to laugh and poke fun at us politicians as we dress up in pinnies and hats, and demonstrate through our less-than-assured pancake-flipping skills why we should stick to politics.

“But, for me, it’s about supporting a great cause and highlighting the needs of the disabled in our society.”

